ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) and Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Head to Head Contrast

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Iteris alerts:

This table compares Iteris and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iteris 0.32% 0.89% 0.57% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -3,351.94%

Iteris has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Iteris and ALR Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iteris $117.14 million 1.91 $10.13 million $0.01 535.00 ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A

Iteris has higher revenue and earnings than ALR Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Iteris and ALR Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iteris 0 0 2 0 3.00 ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Iteris currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.57%. Given Iteris’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Iteris is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.3% of Iteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Iteris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Iteris beats ALR Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. It operates through the following segments: Roadway Sensors, and Transportation Systems. The Roadway Sensors segment provides advanced detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management that collectively comprise family of Vantage sensors. The Transportation Systems segment provides engineering and specialized consulting services, cloud-enabled managed services, performance measurement and traffic analytics solutions. The company was founded by Joel Slutzky in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.