Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Alteryx reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 148.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.73.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $173,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $4,151,150 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alteryx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.3% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.48. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $154.83.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

