Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.84.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.60. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 65.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,980 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,146,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,467,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 76.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,726,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altice USA by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 128,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,667,000 after acquiring an additional 62,463 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

