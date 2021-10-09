Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.63

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.63 and traded as low as C$15.52. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$15.87, with a volume of 56,990 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALS shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 target price (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cormark lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.63. The company has a market cap of C$660.08 million and a PE ratio of -3,188.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.50 million. Analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,000.00%.

About Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

