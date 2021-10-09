Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,926 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,552,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $13.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,288.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,188. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,357.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,365.76. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

