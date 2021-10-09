American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.86 Million

Equities analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to announce sales of $502.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $522.25 million and the lowest is $487.05 million. American Equity Investment Life posted sales of $543.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

American Equity Investment Life stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 245,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,230. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

