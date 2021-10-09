American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. American Express reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.22 to $9.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $50,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,644. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The stock has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

