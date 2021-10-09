American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,082 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in American States Water were worth $23,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American States Water by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after acquiring an additional 248,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American States Water by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American States Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American States Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $53,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,362.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AWR opened at $88.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

