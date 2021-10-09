Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $280.99

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $280.99 and last traded at $280.11, with a volume of 4499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.06 and a 200-day moving average of $255.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after acquiring an additional 225,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,646,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,562,000 after acquiring an additional 131,907 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,178,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,140,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,904,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,641,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.