Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Amyris alerts:

Shares of AMRS opened at $11.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amyris by 137,400.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.