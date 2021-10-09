Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
ANXGF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Anaconda Mining has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.
About Anaconda Mining
Read More: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Anaconda Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaconda Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.