Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ANXGF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Anaconda Mining has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

