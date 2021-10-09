Analysts Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report $149.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.70 million. ADTRAN posted sales of $133.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $564.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $634.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.30 million to $650.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,110. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $920.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

