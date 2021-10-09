Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce $471.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $473.50 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $437.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. 209,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

