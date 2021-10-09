Analysts Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.75 Million

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce $471.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $470.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $473.50 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $437.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIMC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.82. 209,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $68.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.