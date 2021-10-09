Analysts Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report sales of $10.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.23 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $36.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.02 billion to $36.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $43.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $44.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,947,000 after acquiring an additional 441,805 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after acquiring an additional 243,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $60.61. 3,113,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,688,809. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

