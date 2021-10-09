Analysts Anticipate Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.92). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Latch.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,835,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. 1,201,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,045. Latch has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

