Analysts Anticipate PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 153,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96. PLAYSTUDIOS has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

