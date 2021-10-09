Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. United States Cellular reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United States Cellular.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

United States Cellular stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.28. 80,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,050. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.07. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Cellular (USM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.