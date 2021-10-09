Analysts Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.04). Elys Game Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ELYS. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 136,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,756. The company has a market cap of $114.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 5.19. Elys Game Technology has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

