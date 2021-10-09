Analysts Expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will report $120.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. FireEye posted sales of $238.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full year sales of $694.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.88 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $784.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.77 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $247.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.86 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

In related news, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $426,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FireEye by 342.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.