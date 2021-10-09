Analysts Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. The Western Union posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

WU traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.77. 2,925,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242,575. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after purchasing an additional 920,673 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth approximately $7,789,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 274,202 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 251,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

