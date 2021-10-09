Analysts Expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Brokerages expect XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to post $3.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $3.01 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $12.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.29 billion to $12.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.18. 1,527,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 30.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

