Analysts Issue Forecasts for Main Street Capital Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Main Street Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.56 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

