Analysts Offer Predictions for Katapult Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Katapult in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Katapult’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,541,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,664. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Derek Medlin purchased 12,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 273,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,352.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Katapult during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,654,000. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

