Analysts Set Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Target Price at $60.67

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.39. 194,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,353. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -8.01. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,075,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,856,383.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at $186,656.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,832 shares of company stock worth $1,208,194. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after buying an additional 1,536,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after buying an additional 768,311 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $9,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 187,725 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,866,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

