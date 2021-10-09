Analysts Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $710,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 38,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $1,073,671.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,549 shares of company stock valued at $8,441,942 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,559. OLO has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

