Analysts Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target at $51.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 52.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 117.8% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 18,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.01. 1,059,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

