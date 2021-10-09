Analysts Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target at $51.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.
In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.01. 1,059,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sanofi
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
