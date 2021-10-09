Analysts Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Price Target at $24.14

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBT. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $23.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $443,705.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Havens Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welbilt by 15.8% in the third quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Welbilt in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Welbilt by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 347,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

