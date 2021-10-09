Analyzing Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Baidu and Bitfarms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 1 2 18 0 2.81 Bitfarms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Baidu currently has a consensus target price of $293.17, indicating a potential upside of 80.87%. Given Baidu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than Bitfarms.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 36.97% 8.99% 5.34% Bitfarms -25.73% -6.92% -5.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baidu and Bitfarms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $16.41 billion 3.32 $3.44 billion $9.80 16.54 Bitfarms $34.70 million N/A -$16.29 million ($0.19) -27.00

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baidu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Baidu beats Bitfarms on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. It also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also provides hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

