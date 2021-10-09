Analyzing Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 8.69% 15.02% 8.57% Lightning eMotors N/A -93.59% -6.01%

This table compares Federal Signal and Lightning eMotors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.13 billion 2.20 $96.20 million $1.67 24.41 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Federal Signal and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 0 3 1 3.25 Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

Federal Signal presently has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.10%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.57%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Lightning eMotors on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

