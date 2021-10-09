Analyzing Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD)

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, indicating that its share price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Aiadvertising’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $1.85 million 41.66 -$22.43 million N/A N/A Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.65 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Aiadvertising has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Integrated Ventures and Aiadvertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -1,127.43% N/A N/A Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26%

Summary

Aiadvertising beats Integrated Ventures on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in acquiring, launching, and operating companies in the cryptocurrency sector. It focuses on digital currency mining, equipment manufacturing, and sales of branded mining rigs, as well as blockchain software development. The company was founded by Colin Mills on March 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA.

About Aiadvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

