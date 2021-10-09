AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of ANGO opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $30.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

