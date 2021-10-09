Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.70 Per Share

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will earn $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.05. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,460,000 after acquiring an additional 58,382 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 62.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter worth $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.