Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $54.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.