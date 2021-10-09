AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $321.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $306.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AON. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AON from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $272.15.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $294.50 on Friday. AON has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $302.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $283.97 and a 200 day moving average of $256.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 61.03%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of AON by 286.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in AON by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

