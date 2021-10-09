Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.46). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

APLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $33.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $32,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,390. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

