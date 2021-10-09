Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 103.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $315,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $33.19 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

