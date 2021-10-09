Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance also posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $15.12 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 81.46 and a quick ratio of 81.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,839,000 after acquiring an additional 161,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

