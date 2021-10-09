Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Purchases A$14,688.42 in Stock

Appen Limited (ASX:APX) insider Vanessa Liu purchased 1,643 shares of Appen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.94 ($6.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,688.42 ($10,491.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Appen’s payout ratio is 27.44%.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

