Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.0% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,972,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,931 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 487,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $66,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $142.90. 58,718,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,680,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

