Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $217.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.56.

NYSE:APTV opened at $165.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,880 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after acquiring an additional 558,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

