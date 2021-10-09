Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.05.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.90.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

