Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $67.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACA. TheStreet cut Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcosa in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Arcosa stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. Arcosa has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $68.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcosa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Arcosa by 4,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

