Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCUS. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.15. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

