Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 1,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 220,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Specifically, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,250. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ARQT shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.