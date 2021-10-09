Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Holdings Cut by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARDC. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 22.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter.

In other Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 320,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ARDC opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

