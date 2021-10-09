Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.03 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.19 ($0.07). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07), with a volume of 4,761,550 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £27.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.79.

In other news, insider Matt Bull purchased 12,318,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £246,374 ($321,889.21).

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013.

