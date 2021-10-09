Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DWCR) fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.30 and last traded at $34.53. 221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42.

