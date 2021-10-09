ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. ASGN posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ASGN by 153.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASGN by 4,262.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN opened at $123.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. ASGN has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.89.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

