Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Acquires £148.92 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam purchased 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.56).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Jayne Cottam bought 195 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($198.72).

AGR stock opened at GBX 72.05 ($0.94) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 126.42. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. Assura Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

