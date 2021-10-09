Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Given New C$1.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

ATHOF opened at $0.79 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61.

Athabasca Oil Corp. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the development of thermal and light oil assets. It operates through the Thermal Oil and Light Oil division. The Light Oil division includes the production of oil and liquids-rich natural gas from unconventional reservoirs .

